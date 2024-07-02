Government ramps up fight against child marriages

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Government has rescued a number of young girls in Hurungwe from child marriages as it intensifies its fight against the scourge.

The girls have since been placed in safe homes.



Speaking to The Herald during the United Methodist Church Harare West District men’s fellowship choir competitions held in Chinhoyi last weekend, the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Marian Chombo said the affected girls were victimised by church leaders from an apostolic sect.

“Some of the perpetrators are currently behind bars. As for the children, we have put them in safe homes as they receive counselling,” she said without disclosing the number of the victims.



Minister Chombo said her office is working with other stakeholders to fight against child marriages.

The musical competitions coincided with the church’s campaign against child marriages and drug abuse.

United Methodist Church Harare West District superintendent, Reverend Major (Rtd) Anesu Katsande-Dhoro said the fight against drugs and child marriages need everyone’s effort.

The church’s Harare West District covers Zimbabwe’s Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West and Central Provinces. It also covers Lusaka and Kitwe areas of Zambia.