Government, partners’ cash disbursements in progress in Mwenezi

Phyllis Kachere Deputy News Editor (Convergence)

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) Hunger Crisis Response Programme cash disbursements to 4 500 beneficiaries in one of the country’s hardest hit climate change-induced food insecurity district has commenced.

Identified vulnerable families received US$13 per person for a maximum of five people per family.

Speaking during a cash disbursement at Chemvana Clinic in Ward 8 of Mwenezi on Friday, acting district development coordinator Ms Nyaradzo Tongofa made a special appeal to extend the programme to the ZRCS and its partner the International Federation of Red Cross representatives who were in attendance.

According to the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (Zimvac) 2022 Report, the country is experiencing food insecurity, with 5.6 out of 16.6 million people (33 percent) having insufficient food consumption, and a projected 38 percent of the rural households to be cereal insecure at the peak of the lean season (October to December 2022).

As a response, the ZRCS with the support from the International Federation of Red Cross is implementing a Hunger Crisis Response project in the Mwenezi District targeting 850 households in wards 5, 8 and 14.

“As the district’s leaders, we are grateful for the Red Cross and its partner, the International Federation of Red Cross for extending a helping hand to Mwenezi.

“We are a district that is suffering mostly from climate change effects. We are in an arid area and climate change has compounded our hunger challenge.

“We are grateful for the three months which is the duration of this Hunger Crisis Response Programme cash disbursement during this normally lean period in terms of household food insecurity. But We have a special appeal for you to please extend the length and increase the number of beneficiaries,” said Ms Tongofa.

In an interview, ZRCS secretary general Mr Elias Hwenga said the eligibility criteria used was to pick the most vulnerable people in the communities which include the elderly people, children in child headed families, people living with disabilities, pregnant and lactating mothers, people with chronic illness and malnourished children in the red-zone.

“The duration would be for 14 months (November 2022 to December 2023). The project components include Food Security and Livelihoods, Direct Cash Assistance through a money transfer agency every month on a transfer value of US$13 per person. This is for up to five family members.

“Water, Sanitation & Hygiene would be implemented to ensure that community managed WASH services are provided to the target population to reduce health risks and improve food security and livelihoods,” said Mr Hwenga.

In response to Ms Tongofa’s appeal, Mr Hwenga said the ZRCS would make an appeal to its partners to increase the duration and partnership as the situation was becoming dire.

He said the programme would repair and rehabilitate 10 boreholes including solarization of other boreholes.

The Hunger Crisis Programme, he said would also be implemented in other districts which include Buhera and Chiredzi.

Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Ms Rosemary Chingwe welcomed the assistance rendered by the ZRCS to the district’s most vulnerable and also appealed for an extension of duration and beneficiaries.

“We are happy the Red Cross is complementing Government’s efforts in feeding the needy especially in these lean times of the season. Government is already feeding 105 364 beneficiaries in the district which we already know is a dry one,” said Ms Chingwe.

Mrs Shuvai Madhombi (65) who lives with five of her orphaned grandchildren in Chiwarure Village in Ward 8 said she was grateful for the total of US$65 she would get for the next three months.

“I have nothing in terms of stored food in my household. We have one meal per day and I am grateful for the money that I have received. I am going to buy maize meal first and other household groceries.

“I am getting old and I can no longer go to neighbouring estates like the Mwenezana Estates for farm work which I used to do when I was younger. I want to thank Government for this,” said Mrs Madhombi.

Ms Edna Mandumbu (54) from the same village said she was grateful for the money she received on behalf of her two children and a grandchild.

“The Red Cross rehabilitated and solarised our borehole which had for long broken down resulting in us walking 10km to and from the nearest borehole to our village.

“They (ZRCS) have today given me US$52 to buy food. Government is also distributing maize. I am grateful. But I wish they could increase the number of beneficiaries. We are just but a drop of those who need food in our community,” said Ms Mandumbu.

Mr Peter Chikudo (48) appealed to Government to consider setting up irrigation schemes in his area using waters from the Manyuchi Dam and the Mwenezi River.

“Receiving these cash disbursements may not be sustainable in future. Government can set up irrigation schemes here. We already have Mwenezi River and Manyuchi Dam. This may guarantee our food security forever,” he said.