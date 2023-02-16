Government launches programme to curb NCDs in children

The Herald
Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Health Reporter
The Ministry of Health and Child Care in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have launched a project aimed at strengthening the country’s response to non-communicable diseases affecting children.The four-year project is being funded by Eli Lilly to ensure that all children and adolescents with chronic conditions, including those with Type 1 Diabetes have effective care and treatment.
The priority NCDs that the Ministry of Health is pursuing include cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes and mental health conditions.