Government launches programme to curb NCDs in children

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro (right) is shown some healthy foods which should be eaten by diabetics.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Health Reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have launched a project aimed at strengthening the country’s response to non-communicable diseases affecting children.The four-year project is being funded by Eli Lilly to ensure that all children and adolescents with chronic conditions, including those with Type 1 Diabetes have effective care and treatment.

The priority NCDs that the Ministry of Health is pursuing include cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes and mental health conditions.