Government launches landmark projects to improve maternal and child health

Trust Freddy

Government and its partners have launched two healthcare projects aimed at saving over 800 000 babies and reducing the maternal mortality rate by 10 percent by 2028.



The Sexual Health Services (SHASHA) family planning project and the Mhuri/Imuli maternal, new-born, and child health project, funded by USAID and implemented by Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) and Family Health International 360 respectively, will run concurrently from 2023 to 2028.

The projects will also address the barriers to accessing reproductive, maternal, new-born, child, and adolescent health services so that women and children across the country can access comprehensive care.

In a speech read on his behalf by his Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini during the launch at Sanzaguru High School in Makoni District yesterday, Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora said: “This launch presents an opportunity for us to reflect on the health and well-being of our people, especially children, adolescents and young women.

“Globally, women and children bear the brunt of poverty, poor health outcomes, hunger and adverse socio-cultural practices.

Dr Mombeshora reiterated Government’s commitment to ensure quality healthcare for all citizens in line with the country’s vision of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

USAID mission director, Ms Janean Davis said her organisation remains committed to supporting the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Country Director for PSZ, Mrs Pester Siraha said they are targeting to reach over 1 million people through the programme.