Government launches digital cross border permits and COMESA licenses

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Government has launched digital cross border permits and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) carrier licenses for passenger and transport operators to facilitate the smooth and unimpeded flow of cross-border traffic between countries.

The new ICT system for processing these permits and licenses is fully integrated with the Central Vehicle Registry to validate vehicle licensing and registration details.

In a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the development.

“Pursuant to the objectives of National Development Strategy 1 and the utility of digitalization as an enabler of economic development across the broad spectrum of growth factors, including in transportation, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the public of the launch of the digital Cross Border Permits and COMESA Carrier Licenses for passenger and freight transport operators with effect from Thursday 9 May, 2024.

“A digital Cross Border Permit is issued in terms of Article 4 of the Bilateral Road Transport Agreements signed between Zimbabwe and SADC Member States. Similarly, a COMESA Carrier License is issued in terms of Article 85 of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Treaty. The Bilateral Road Transport Agreements and the COMESA Treaty are meant to facilitate the smooth and unimpeded flow of cross-border traffic between countries,” he said.

He said the digital Cross Border Permits and COMESA Carrier Licenses have enhanced security features.

“Consequently, as a counterfeit deterrence measure, these permits and licenses have a digitally signed barcode which is readable by any mobile device. It is now easier for both local and regional traffic law enforcement agents to verify and validate their authenticity.

“Our new ICT system for processing these permits and licenses is fully integrated with the Central Vehicle Registry to validate vehicle licensing and registration details. This system is also integrated with insurance companies to validate statutory third-party motor insurance and passenger liability cover.

“This will enhance the ease of doing business for transport operators who will enjoy the convenience of reduced waiting times when they apply for the new permits and licenses issued at our Road Motor Transportation Offices situated in all the provincial centres across the country,” Minister Mhona said.