Government intensifies road rehabilitation, upgrade in Mash West

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE province is moving ahead with the construction and rehabilitation of road network systems in the province as national development strategies continue to bear fruits.

With the current multi-million-dollar upgrade of the Harare-Chirundu Highway now on course, where the government has contracted five local companies to work on the critical trunk road, the Second Republic has also released funds for rehabilitation and upgrade of other key roads in the province including the Kadoma-Sanyati, Karoi-Siakobvu-Binga and Rafingora-Banket stretches.

A contractor is already working on the 46-km Rafingora-Banket road with farmers and transporters applauding the Government.

The road shortens the distance from Mashonaland Central’s Mbire district to Mashonaland West’s provincial capital, Chinhoyi.

It also shortens the distance to the major highway that links Zimbabwe with Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo confirmed the development this morning saying the works were a true reflection of the Government’s commitment to infrastructure upgrade while at the same time having a positive impact on the business economy.

Three contractors are currently working on the Kadoma-Sanyati road covering a stretch of 28 km in the first phase.

The road connects Mashonaland West and Midlands’ Gokwe North district.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona recently hinted at the resumption of upgrade works on the Karoi-Saikobvu-Binga road.

The road will shorten the distance from Harare to Victoria Falls by road.