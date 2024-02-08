Government hosts Media Workshop on Gukurahundi Hearings Coverage in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is conducting a two-day media workshop on Gukurahundi hearings coverage that kicks off today at a Bulawayo hotel.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services, Mr Nick Mangwana is coordinating the activities

In attendance will be various media houses who will be represented by their editors. Traditional chiefs from the region are also part of the indaba.

Sessions to be tackled during the first day will be media sensitisation on Gukurahundi, principles, ethics and information gathering.

Trauma and gender sensitive reporting will mark the end of the day’s proceedings.

Tomorrow, the delegates will cover the outline of the chiefs process in the hearings as well as media expectations for effective coverage.

Last month President Mnangagwa praised progress made towards the launch of the Gukurahundi public hearings, which are expected to start in the first quarter of the year. He reaffirmed the Second Republic’s dedication to finding a lasting solution to the emotive issue, with victims at the centre of the process.

President Mnangagwa said this during the fourth interface with chiefs from the Matabeleland region at State House in Bulawayo.-The Chronicle