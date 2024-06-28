Government courts investors for energy sector

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Government has urged global investors to tap into the country’s lucrative energy sector that has vast opportunities.

The country’s power deficit is expected to balloon by an additional 2300MW by 2025 due to increasing demand from mining and smelting companies.

Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo made the call yesterday at the Africa Energy Summit in Barcelona, Spain, while making a presentation on risk mitigation for investments for Zimbabwe.

“The country is strategically located in the centre of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) energy corridor. We have opportunities in both green fields and brown fields,” Minister Moyo said.

He said in terms of green energy, there is huge potential for solar, wind, thermal, and hydropower production.

Minister Moyo said the country is open for business from all willing partners in line with President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement and engagement drive.

The Africa Energy Forum Summit, which began on June 25 in Barcelona, Spain, officially ends today.