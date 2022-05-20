Government connects Murombedzi schools, civil service

Mashonaland West schools representatives receive laptops from ICT and Courier Services Ministry and POTRAZ in Murombedzi

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and POSTAL Courier Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere has commissioned information and communication laboratories and centres at two schools and the Government complex at Murombedzi business centre, in Zvimba today.

The information centres are expected to bridge the information gap in line with the Second Republic’s agenda of not leaving any place and person behind.

Minister Muswere who is accompanied by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and are legislator, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mashonaland West Minister of State, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, commissioned the fully-equipped Murombedzi Primary and Secondary Schools’ information centres and the Government complex’s information kiosk.

The two schools were supplied with laptops and are connected to internet services to enhance digital technology literacy.

He also toured Murombedzi’s Zimpost’s information centre which was officially commissioned by the late former President Cde Robert Mugabe in 2014.

Minister Muswere commissioned the centres prior to the World Telecommunications and Information Society Celebrations Day being commemorated at the growth point.

The theme of the day is, ‘Digital Technology for Older Persons and Healthy Aging.’

Officials from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, senior Government officials and traditional chiefs are also present at the event.

Sungura maestro, Aleck Macheso will entertain the gathering later.