Government confident of surpassing wheat target

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Government says farmers have responded positively to calls to increase the hectarage under wheat, which should see the country surpassing the 120 000ha target set for the cereal.

Speaking during a tour of Hunyani Farm in Zvimba District, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka hailed the joint venture involving 67 A1 farmers at Hunyani Eldorado Farm outside Chinhoyi.

After getting a report that out of more than 100 A1 farmers at the 600ha farm, only 67 availed land for winter wheat, Dr Masuka said Government will not support the under utilisation of irrigation infrastructure.

“We are very serious about the wheat-based food security strategy. We will be forced to move those who are not interested to other areas without the infrastructure,” said Minister Masuka.

He said indications are that more farmers will plant wheat by end of this week as the planting window closes.

Dr Masuka implored farmers in Mashonaland West Province to fully utilise the good soils, climatic conditions and resources availed by Government to ensure regional and national food security.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said the province will move to meet its target of 34 000ha by the close of the planting window.

She, however said emerging water challenges in Chegutu are threatening the winter crop.

“Last season we did not receive adequate rains such and some reservoirs never filled up,” said Minister Chombo.

“This has greatly affected Chegutu District, especially farmers who draw water from Mupfure River.”

She said as a result, some farmers had to reduce their hectarage.

Hunyani Eldorado Farm chairperson, Mr Isaac Madziva said farmers at the farm and their partner are supportive of Government’s wheat-based food security intervention.