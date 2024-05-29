Government conducts skills needs assessment

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, addresses journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday

Herald Reporter

Government has conducted skills needs assessments in the mining and tourism sectors, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Dr Muswere was speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

He said the Cabinet received a report on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the First 100-Day Cycle of 2024 presented by the Ministers of Skills Audit and Development, Professor Paul Mavima.

“A total of 1 000 participants attended 27 stakeholder consultative workshops that were held to develop a roadmap on issues covered under the ministry’s mandate,” said Dr Muswere.

“The terms of reference for the evaluation of national scholarships were developed. Skills needs assessments in the mining and tourism and hospitality industries sectors were conducted.

“Key findings of the National 2018 Critical Skills Audit report were unpacked during stakeholder workshops and media engagements,” said Dr Muswere.

RELATED STORIES

Govt identifies five drought mitigation pillars

Licencing framework will help grow media industry: Minister Muswere