Government commended for championing children’s rights

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

UNICEF has commended the Government of Zimbabwe for championing children’s rights and putting them at the centre of climate investments, adding that climate-induced emergencies like El Nino impact severely on children.

In an interview, Mrs Cindy Kushner, UNICEF Chief of Climate Resilient, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene said they are urging Government entities, development partners and the private sector to prioritise children in their climate investments.

“We need to put children at the centre of policies, budgets and investments,” she said.

“One of the ways that the Government guides its investment is through its policies. There are several international climate change response strategies. There is also a national climate change policy and we really applaud the Government of Zimbabwe for taking care of children’s needs in its policies. By doing so, the climate investments are also taking into account the children’s needs.

“Every country that signed up to the Paris Agreement is required to develop a national adaptation plan. Here in Zimbabwe that national adaptation plan calls for safe drinking water and nutrition gardens in every village,” said Mrs Kushner.

She said the national adaptation plan is a critical part of child health and well-being.

“There is a nationally determined contribution, which is another tool of those who signed up to the Paris Agreement for governments to work together to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate.

“ln Zimbabwe, the Government has put some very clear markers on how to make sure that our actions do not affect children. On the policies, we have got some excellent examples here in Zimbabwe and we support the Government fully,” she said.