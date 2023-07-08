Government, civil servants pause salary negotiations

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

Civil servants and the Government yesterday paused salary negotiations with the joint workers team wanting higher increments for the second quarter pay rises in both the foreign currency and local currency components than the Government had offered.

While staff are already benefiting from better conditions as they remain Government’s top priority and there are a host of other packages including allowances which the least paid is getting US$250 along with non monetary benefits as houses and vehicle schemes, they want more pay, partly to restore value.

The pause came yesterday during the National Joint Negotiating Council meeting, the umbrella forum for discussions on pay and conditions of service within public service.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima last night said details of the meeting will be availed in due course.

Prof Mavima recently added: “Government remains committed to improving the welfare of its employees and will continue to engage workers’ representatives in a bid to improve conditions of service for civil servants.”

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Union chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander said negotiations were still underway.

In a statement, the confederation said negotiations are ongoing. “The NJNC met this day 7 July 2023 to deliberate on the Government’s salary increment offer for the second quarter of 2023.

“The Government had its offer tabled and discussed. However, the workers’ side representatives acknowledged the offer but asked the Government team of negotiators to consult their principals for an improvement in both US dollar and Zimbabwe dollar components with the view to restore and improve the value,” read the statement.

ZCPSTU said the meeting is expected to reconvene in the shortest period.

The Government has been reviewing civil servants salaries constantly in order to cushion them from price hikes as it remains resolute in supporting and improving their welfare.