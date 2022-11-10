Government blacklists 19 firms for fuelling black market

In a statement, Prof Ncube said the companies were identified by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit to be involved in the unlawful conduct.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

NINETEEN contractors have been blacklisted for channeling funds to the illegal foreign exchange market, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

In a statement, Prof Ncube said the companies were identified by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit to be involved in the unlawful conduct.

They include:

Nariox (Pvt) Ltd

New Age Marketers (Pvt) Ltd

Pepwit Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Tirumi Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Mwendo Africa (Pvt) Ltd

Alg World Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Lobmer Investments (Pvt) Ltd,

Nisbank Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

Sailgroom Enterprises

Wayvar Investments

Poweride Safaris

Azelion Energy (Pvt) Ltd

Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd

Paza Buster (Pvt) Ltd

Redan Coupon (Pvt) Ltd

The Best Car Rental

The Legacy Car Rental

Josam Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

Construction Warehouse (Pvt) Ltd.

Prof Ncube said the contractors would, after the Value for Money process and having received their payment from Government, flood the parallel market with local currency and siphon the foreign currency out, thereby causing domestic inflationary pressures.

“The FIU has noted that upon receiving their payments, the companies would engage in spontaneous illegal foreign currency transactions through buying foreign currency from individuals and entities,” he said.

“It was also noted that some of the companies would engage in transactions which are not related to their line of business. Some would also purchase fast-moving consumer goods from various manufacturers and the goods would then be sold exclusively in foreign currency.”