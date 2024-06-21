Government begins construction of grain silos

Jerry Chifamba

Online Reporter

THE Government has started the construction of eight grain silos and driers to boost the country’s food storage capacity, with Kwekwe Grain Marketing Board depots being the first to be expanded.



The new silos can store up to 56 tonnes of grain while the driers can process about 45 to 50 tonnes of grain per hour.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka said the improved grain storage capacity will help the country grow its agricultural industry.

“We are going to construct eight more silos and driers across the country to ensure we address food security issues,” he said.

“We are going to Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland and many other places.

“With these cost-effective facilities, we expect to improve business operations and ensure a food secure status in the country.”

Project Manager, Engineer Isaac Mashonganyika said: “We give assurance to farmers that this project is going to be finished by January 2026.

“We are using modern, galvanized silo equipment. Driers are important as they enable farmers to plant early.”

The GMB Kwekwe silo extension project is anticipated to be completed in time to serve farmers in the Midlands Province, starting the next cropping season.