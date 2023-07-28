Government back Gems ahead of Netball World Cup opener

Tadious Manyepo in CAPE TOWN, South Africa

GOVERNMENT have hailed the indomitable spirit and patriotism within the Gems ahead of their pumber Netball World Cup opening fixture against Australia at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this morning.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 11am.

And last night Zimbabwe embassy staff took time to host the girls whom they backed to perform well against the best-ranked team in the world and two other Pool A opponents, Fiji and Tonga.

Ambassador David Hamadziripi said the hard work that has seen the Gems qualify for two Netball World Cup tournaments on the bounce is a clear demonstration of the girls’ patriotism.

“We are behind you all the way as you play to defend our flag. We are very happy to have you here and there is no doubt about your commitment to duty,” he said.

“We would like to assure you that you have our full support and some of our staff members will be at the venue cheering you up.

“We wish you all the best in your opening match against Australia.

“You did well when you first qualified for the World Cup held in Liverpool, England in 2019 and we are hoping to see you excel again this time around”.

Managing Director of Cresta Hotel Chipo Mandela also hosted a cocktail for the team.

Gems Starting 11 against Australia

Goal Keeper- Elizabeth Mushore, Goal Defender-Felistas Kwangwa Wing Defender-Shyleen Makusha, Centre-Nicole Muzanenhamo, Wing Attack-Beaula Hlungwani, Goal Attack-Tafadzwa Matura, Goal Shooter-Nalan Makunde