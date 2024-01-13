Government assists bereaved families, survivors of the Mutare-Masvingo highway accident

THE Government has pledged its support to bereaved families and survivors of the Mutare-Masvingo Highway accident which claimed six lives this Friday.

Six people died in a road accident with several others being injured when a haulage truck allegedly lost brakes and rammed into a parked Mazda BT50 vehicle at the 22 Miles Junction along the Mutare- Masvingo highway on Friday.

The driver of the haulage truck disappeared after the accident and is yet to report to the police. The driver of the Mazda vehicle is one of the survivors.

The Mazda vehicle was carrying teachers and students from Mushunje Primary and Wendumba Secondary schools in Mutare rural.

Survivors of the accident who are admitted to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital narrate what transpired.

“When we arrived at the junction our driver stopped to give way to the traffic with right of way. A haulage truck lost brakes and hit us from behind pushing us into another haulage truck. I think the accident happened after one as we were coming from the school.

“Our vehicle had teachers and students from two schools going back to Mutare. I was rescued by the fire brigade after being trapped in the car when the accident occurred.

“I was trapped in the car. I have a headache due to head injuries. I was holding a child and I don’t know how the child survived. The haulage truck behind us was speeding and could not stop, ramming into our car. It is sad that some of the people I was with perished on the spot,” said survivors who spoke to ZBCNews.

Victoria Chitepo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Dorcas Masanga Mutede said five of the injured are still admitted, while 10 have been discharged.

“Yesterday there was an unfortunate accident that happened. Around 3 pm we received 16 casualties and unfortunately one died upon arrival at the hospital. We have got five who are admitted, four in the female medical ward and one in the children’s ward and their condition is relatively stable. Ten were discharged. From the scene of the accident, four died one died en route to the hospital and one died in the ward.”

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza, who visited the injured at the provincial hospital, pledged government support to the survivors and bereaved families.

“We are concerned by the high numbers of accidents happening largely due to negligence and the poor state of vehicles. The accident claimed six lives with others being injured. We are happy with the swift reaction to assist the accident victims with survivors receiving treatment.

“As the government, we are assisting the families who lost their relatives in the accident. We pledge our support to them. We have quickly moved in to establish a command center to make the services readily available for the bereaved families. All the departments focusing on the death of the people are here to assist the families of the deceased.” – ZBC