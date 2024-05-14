Goverment to focus on rural industrialisation

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of a workshop on Malabo commitments and Knowledge Management sensitisation, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri said the country has taken strides in allocating resources to agricultural programmes, adding that more focus should be put on rural industrialisation.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

Government has made great strides to ensure that food security is attained at household level.

Several initiatives such as borehole drilling , irrigation, dam construction and Pfumvudza were put in place to climate-proof agriculture and ensure food security.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of a workshop on Malabo commitments and Knowledge Management sensitisation, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri said the country has taken strides in allocating resources to agricultural programmes, adding that more focus should be put on rural industrialisation.

“Interventions have been made to ensure that what has been agreed in the Malabo Declaration is achieved and this means every year we carry out a review to say how much strides have been made towards achieving food security,”he said.

In terms of the Malabo Declaration, each country sets aside 10 percent of its budget allocation for the agriculture.