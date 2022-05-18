Gospel stars descend on Bulawayo

Senior Arts Reporter

Organisers for the “Homecoming Gospel Show” to be held at the weekend in Bulawayo have said preparations are at an advanced stage, with gospel stars lined up to perform.

The show, which also coincide with gospel musician Everton Mlalazi’s birthday celebrations, will see some of the acts such as South African-based Zimbabweans Mkhululi Bhebhe, Takesure Zama Ncube and Canaan Nyathi supported by Jonah Chivasa, Mai Mwamuka, Lorraine Maplanka Stot, Vusa Mangena, Focus Acapella and Revealed Family, among other acts.

Speaking during rehearsals, Chivasa said he was optimistic about performing in Bulawayo.

“It will be my first time singing at a concert in Bulawayo and I am thrilled,” he said. “I am looking forward to a refreshing time in God’s presence.

‘‘When people living in a city come together in praise and worship, that city will never be the same again. Bulawayo, God has remembered you.”

Mlalazi decided to take the “Homecoming Gospel Show” to Bulawayo because that was his home where his music journey started.

“This will be my first time to perform in Bulawayo since I began my solo career,” he said.

“I love to sing and minister in song in any place. This time it’s special because it’s home in Bulawayo and I have artists from the city whom I haven’t performed with before.”

Mlalazi said as part of his birthday celebrations, the concert will be streamed live on social media platforms, with some local radio stations following suit.

“We must expect a powerful ministry of the word of God in songs from different artists,” he said.

“I have a surprise release of a song on the day. The event will be streamed live also.”