Senior Court Reporter

GOSPEL musician, Trymore Bande, today appeared in court on allegations of vanishing with a Mercedes Benz from a car sale after misrepresenting to the seller that he wanted to do buy the car.

Bande appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with car theft.

He allegedly stole the US$2 500 car from Moffat Dzidzai, of Chitungwiza.

Bande was not asked to plead to the charges.