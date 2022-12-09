Gospel musician Apostle K fuses afro beats to accommodate the masses

Arts Reporter

His journey has been a roller-coaster ride. While there were many twists and turns that tried to turn him away from his love for music how the gods ensured he would return to rhythms and chords.

This is the story of South African-based Zimbabwean musician, Kudzai Jaravaza an interesting character who dabbles in both gospel and secular music.

From a tender age as early as his primary school days, Jaravaza who is known in the music circles as Apostle K had already fallen in love with music but the call of God caught up with him along the way.

“It all started in primary school in Botswana where I fell in love with Hip hop drawing inspiration from American rappers 50 Cent and Eminem,” recalls Apostle K.

After years of pursuing music, he then went on to open his first record label Badnews Studios while in Junior high school which went on to become one of Botswana’s biggest licensed online radio stations.

“Things started moving well for me as the station was getting recognition from politicians, mainstream radio DJs, local and South African artists such as Kuli Chana, Culoe de song and Actor Andile from ETV’s Rhythm City.

“Badnews Studios started to attract many local artists in Botswana, both mainstream and upcoming artists had their music recorded and mastered by Apostle K at that time,” he shared.

Most of the songs made it to mainstream radio stations and also had Apostle K featured several times on BTV, Rb2, Yarona FM, Gabz FM and Etv Botswana, just to name a few.

Despite the growth, in 2011 Apostle K put a hold on his passion for music and went into full-time ministry.

“In 2019, the passion for music started burning heavily inside me and I decided to rejuvenate my music career, that’s when I launched my record label “Apostle K Recordz in Cape town South Africa where I am now currently located,” he remarked.

Through the record label, he released songs such as Devine Favor and Millionaire which both have been receiving massive airplay on Trace Africa and One Gospel.

In 2022, Apostle K completed multiple music videos and dropped several singles such as “Fall for Me”, Tap out Reloaded, Coca Cola “, Shubina, Mbinga, Red colour and Impartation just to name a few.

“This year my music got a lot of attention. I liked that. It reminded me of my initial days in Botswana when I started making an impact in the industry.

“Next year will be massive, we are expanding our reach to the rest of Africa, I have a 2023 music video lined up that is already shot and ready for release.

“I don’t think this time there will be any sabbatical, I have plans to continue making live music that is fused with both Afro vibes and Rap, hoping to be a pioneer of RAFOGI Music, being Rap, Afro and live rhythm Guitar,” he added.