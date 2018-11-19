Gospel greats endorse Murarabungu album

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Writer

Unheralded local gospel musician Nico Chirunga launched his third album titled Murarabungu over the weekend in Chitungwiza with high profile gospel musicians endorsing the album.

The celebrated gospel musicians who attended the colorful event include Zimpraise boss Joseph Madziyire, Matthias Mhere, Bethen Pasinawako Ngolomi and her husband Lyton, Trymore Bande, Melissa Makwasha and Keen Marshall among others.

The event saw Chirunga performing only one, ‘Ndazviona Munondida’ before Marshall, Tinashe Mutandwa and Africa Praise took turns to serenade the guests with their hit songs.

The album ‘Murarabangu’, which carries nine tracks such as, ‘Tokumbire Masimba’, ‘Vanhu Vako’, ‘Ndazviona’, ‘One Time’ and ‘Ngariende’ among others was inspired by the word of God and social settings.

In an interview with this publication, the musician said this was a mammoth task to achieve and was surprised by the level of maturity and support from other musicians who appreciate his talent.

“Imagine having some of the local celebrities and musicians coming together to fully support you, what more would you want. The event took place at Victory Power International Ministries. I named the album Murarabungu (Rainbow) because it signifies peace just like Rainbow – there will be no more floods, no more sickness or war,” he said.

Chirunga said he wrote all the songs and the album was his breakthrough.

“I am not new when it comes to music, actually this is my third album. I had ‘Mukuru Wevakuru’ and ‘Tsvete’ which did not go well even receiving its share of airplay. I call my third album, my first because of the power of God and connections and network I am receiving. I am happy that I got advice from seasoned musicians hence they have played a part in the album,” he said.

He said was working on releasing a video soon, as he was busy working on the modalities.

“I can just say my album is a message and have some dance tunes. Some financial constraints are hindering the release of the video but I am working flat out,” he said