Goshawks make five changes for Griffons tie

GOSHAWKS head coach Brendan Dawson has made five changes to the squad ahead of what is expected to be another telling, physical Currie Cup First Division rugby tie against Griffons at the North West Stadium in Welkom, South Africa, today.

Following the quick turnaround from the 34-10 loss against the Georgian outfit Black Lion in the Western Cape there are four changes to the forward pack and one in the backline for the encounter against Griffons, who smashed Border Bulldogs 106-7 last weekend.

Up front, props Victor Mupunga and Bornwell Ginji will start on either side of 21-year-old hooker Aaron Juma, while Simba Mandioma drops out of the matchday squad.

Towering lock Goodiwn Mangenje replaces Tafadzwa Nyakufaringwa and will partner Andrew Evans in a new second row partnership as Dawson seeks the right formula in his pack which was dominated against Black Lion.

In the loose trio, ex-Zimbabwe youth international starts at openside, with Biselele Tshamala also missing from the matchday squad after starting against Black Lion.

South Africa-bred Johan Du Preez starts at blindside flank with Tonderai Chiwambutsa shifting to number eight.

Blue Bulls Academy product Du Preez is the latest recruit by Zimbabwe in the country’s bid to qualify for next year’s World Cup in France.

There are some positional changes in the backline with Brendon Curle starting at inside centre while Takudzwa Chieza moves to outside centre.

The fleet-footed Darryl Makwasha replaces Munashe Chaitezwi at left wing while Russell Dinha moves from outside centre to right wing.

Former Mufakose High School pupil Roland Ndidura who played for Harare Sports Club in 2019 before moving to Cape Town, has been named among the replacements after a solid campaign at of South Africa’s oldest rugby clubs, Villager Rugby Club.

Goshawks matchday squad

1.Victor Mupunga, 2. Aaron Juma, 3. Bornwell Gwinji, 4. Godwin Mangenje, 5. Andrew Evans, 6. Dylan Utete, 7. Johan Du Preez, 8. Tonderai Chiwambutsa, 9. Hilton Mudariki, 10, Boyd Rouse, 11. Darrel Makwasha, 12, Brendon Curle, 13. Takudzwa Chieza, 14. Russell Dinha, 15. Connor Kennedy

Replacements: 16. Declan Ralphs, 17. Deanne Makoni, 18. Panashe Rukodzi. 19. Goofy Nyakufaringwa, 20. Dunstin Andrews, 21. Ernest Mudzengerere, 22. Munashe Chaitezvi, 23. Ronald Ndidura