Goromonzi twins on mission to spread cricket

Thembinkosi Nyathi

Goromonzi-based twin brothers are dreaming of raising the standards of cricket players in their constituency.

To make their dream come true, the two 20-year-old cricketers, Tineyi and Tapiwa Chisikarambwe have introduced a cricket academy, Chisi Sharks Academy.

It is the love and passion of the sport which has driven them to come up with the initiative which is aimed at helping other aspiring cricket players.

The twins said they want to help kids who love the sport to make their dreams come true and also to become great players in Zimbabwe.

“We are pace bowlers, but we are aspiring to be all-rounders as soon as we get full batting equipment we can’t afford now.

“We are coaching and training slightly over 40 boys and girls at our new academy, imparting our acquired skills and knowledge to them.

“We are currently training on a football pitch at a sports club near Goromonzi police station.”

“Our academy has played some practice matches against teams from Chitungwiza, Marondera, Glenview, Damafalls, and Goromonzi High School coming out with very encouraging results.

“The academy is being assisted with training kits by well-wishers and other individuals associated with Zimbabwe cricket.

“Despite some help, we are still appealing for assistance with training gear, transport, and funding for the smooth functioning of the academy,” said the twins.

The twinsstarted playing cricket in 2018, whilst learning at Goromonzi High when they were in form 3. According to the duo, they are in the process of registering for the academy.

“Chisi Sharks Academy is in the process of registration through the Sports and Recreation Council.

“While we are working towards finalising all the paperwork, we are working tirelessly to make sure young people in our area realise their full potential.

“We are hoping to see the young sports enthusiasts achieve their dreams of playing cricket.”

