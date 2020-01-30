Gorimbo bags sport’s biggest prize

The Herald
THEMBA Gorimbo was the toast of the night in Harare yesterday as he won the 2019 Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year and a cool $200 000.
The mixed martial artist also won the Sports-person of the Year award.
Gorimbo was the favourite after winning the Extreme Fighting Championship welterweight champion last year.
Sportswoman of the Year went to Regina Jonga, bodybuilding. She got $20 000.
He became the first Zimbabwean to achieve such a feat. Bodybuilder, Regina Jonga, was crowned Sportswoman of the Year.
One of the country’s best sports administrators, Stanley Mutoya, took the administration gong while Eugenia Chidhakwa was honoured for her spirited efforts in developing sport.
The Netball Senior Team, who captured the imagination of the world with their fine performance at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, last year, won the Team of the Year and got $100 000. Their coach, Lloyd Makunde, took the Coach of the Year award.
This year’s awards attracted some of the country’s leading sports administrators and senior Government officials, including Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.
Awards
Sportsperson of the Year
Themba Gorimbo (mixed martial arts – $200 000)
Sportsman of the Year
Themba Gorimbo (mixed martial arts)
Sportswoman of the Year
Regina Jonga (body-building)
Team of the Year
Netball Senior Team (The Gems)
Coach of the Year
Lloyd Makunde (Netball)
Sportsman of the Year with a Disability
Shephard Patrick (Athletics Special Olympics)
Special Acknowledgement Awards :
JR Goddard Contracting; Hoops for Hope; Ministry of Primary and Secondary education
Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Margaret Bangajena (wheelchair racing)
Junior Sportsperson of the Year
Donata Katai (swimming)
Sport Development award
City of Harare
Technical Official of the Year
Sarah Bennet (hockey)
Junior Sportsman of the Year with a Disability
Tapiwanashe Mutsikira (athletics Special Olympics)
Junior Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability
Mufarowashe Shambira (athletics, Special Olympics)
Junior Sportsman of the Year
Matthew Denslow (triathlon)
Junior Sportswoman of the Year
Donata Katai (swimming)
Woman and Sport Award: Eugenia Chidhakwa, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation
Sport Administration Award : Stanley Mutoya, African Union Sports Council Region 5 Secretariat