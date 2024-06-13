GoodChild, Pah Chihera shooting Usandisiye video

Arts Reporter

Urban contemporary singer, Goodchild and Pah Chihera are busy working on visuals for their duet titled ‘Usandisiye.

The song was recorded by Cymplex

The pair’s latest single is doing well on various radio stations.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Goodchild said: “Collaborating with Pah Chihera was an absolute pleasure. She is an incredibly talented vocalist and a true team player.

“Her professionalism made the entire studio experience enjoyable. We are now working on the visuals of the song to be released soon,” he said.

Unpacking the song, Goodchild added: “The song is a heartfelt ballad of appreciation. It celebrates the unconditional love we receive from those closest to us. We are currently finalising the music video, aiming for a release by the end of June.

“This song is a unique blend of popular music trends seamlessly woven with African traditional influences. It is guaranteed to be catchy and unforgettable – a love song you will sing along to.”