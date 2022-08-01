Good times roll for DeMbare

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN . . . Dynamos forward Emmanuel Paga (left) controls the ball after getting the better of Bulawayo Chiefs’ defender Ben Nyahunzvi in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday — Pic by Lee Maidza

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS forward Evans Katema finally broke his duck yesterday as the Harare giants continued to recover lost ground in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship race following a hard-fought victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium.

A late first half header from midfielder Trevor Mavhunga and Katema’s injury time penalty conversion put DeMbare back in second place after Chicken Inn had faltered in the goalless draw against ZPC Kariba the previous day.

However, DeMbare still trail log leaders FC Platinum by eight points. Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who had to deal with mounting pressure in the last few weeks following a barren run of four games, was relieved by the win.

What was more pleasing for Ndiraya and the Glamour Boys fans was the fact that their team is now looking up again after knitting together two wins in succession and scoring five unanswered goals in the process.

“I’m happy for the win, I think that’s what is important now. I said before that we are in a recovery process from a difficult phase that we went through and I’m happy that we are coming out of the phase,” said Ndiraya.

“If we get three wins in a row then I will safely say that we are out of the phase. So I’m happy we won. I really wanted us to replicate the performance we had against Chicken Inn (last week) but I didn’t get that today from the team.

“All the same, I thought they put in a very good shift. We were playing a team with no pressure at all and when you’re playing a team with no pressure, they play the way they want.

“But we knew how they played. We had done our research. A direct ball to the three centre forwards, that’s what they were doing the whole game and I’m happy that our defenders managed to contain those long balls. Although not quite clinical in some instances, I think they did well.”

DeMbare have now collected six points from Chiefs this season after they won by a similar margin in the reverse fixture. However, Ndiraya was honest enough to testify the win did not come on the silver platter yesterday.

Chiefs played with determination and could have salvaged something from the away trip had they been clinical in the final third.

Their young goalkeeper Matripples Muleya was outstanding. The 21-year-old made some brilliant saves in the first half denying Tino Muringai’s point blank header from a freekick by Godknows Murwira in the 28th minute.

He then went full strength to parry out another dangerous effort from Tinashe Makanda just before the half time for a corner kick.

But there was no stopping Mavhunga at the back post off an aerial cross by Murwira on the right flank.

His opposite number Taimon Mvula also experienced some anxious moments especially in the second half. Chiefs turned the game on its head following the magical double substitution that saw Perfect Chikwende and Elvis Moyo.

But it was Dynamos who came close with Emmanuel Paga and Katema missing two good chances late on. Chiefs continued to press for an equaliser and they made a huge penalty appeal when attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe’s shot inside the box was blocked by defender Sylvester Appiah.

Ghanaian Derla Akokli sent his header over the bar after being introduced by coach Nilton Terosso 0as an 87th minute substitute.

But the game went beyond reach when Emmanuel Paga was brought down by the goalkeeper in the box after winning a battle for possession with defender Ben Nyahunzvi on the stroke of full time.

The Ghanaian forward wanted to take the penalty kick himself but vice-captain Murwira took the ball away and gave it to Katema, who was yet to score a goal since his return to DeMbare six months ago.

The dreadlocked forward made no mistake from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way, for his first goal this season.

“They (Chiefs) played well especially after the introduction of Perfect and Elvis,” said Ndiraya, in acknowledgment of the pressure they endured in the last 20 minutes of the game.

“I thought they looked more composed and you could see that they had better quality on the ball than us. We were just supposed to hit them on the break, of which we did at the end when we won that penalty. But I thought we should’ve done so on several occasions.

“We were forced to defend deep because of the long ball that they were playing but eventually we killed off the match with the counter attack that won us the penalty.

“I’m happy for the three points and that we are marching on after the difficult times that we’ve been going through.”

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Terosso, who appeared upset with the officiating, was not keen to discuss the match.

“I think we played well and congratulations to Dynamos. That’s all I have. I don’t have an opinion on anything else,” said Terosso.

Teams

Dynamos

T. Mvula, T. Muringai, P. Jaure, B. Mpofu, F. Makarati (S. Appiah, 45th minute), T. Mavhunga, K. Murera, G. Murwira, J. Makunike (S. Chatikobo, 60th minute), A. Orotomal (E. Paga, 60th minute), T. Makanda (E. Katema, 85th minute)

Bulawayo Chiefs

M. Muleya, B. Nyahunzvi, K. Moyo, E. Chikwende (E. Moyo, 65th minute), F. Moyo, L. Ndlela, A. Masiyiwa (W. Mensah, 87th minute), M. Msebe, H. Chikosa (P. Chikwende, 65th minute), O. Chirinda, F. Matare (D. Arkoli 87th minute)