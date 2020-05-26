Good Samaritan provides free water to Harare residents

Breaking News
Parliament goes virtual

Parliament goes virtual

Parliament is set to hold its inaugural virtual sitting today where some legislators will attend proceedings in the ...

26 May, 2020
The Herald

Herald Reporter
In the face of crippling water woes in most parts of Harare and erratic provision of clean water from the Harare City Council, a good Samaritan has come to the rescue of residents.

Humanitarian organisation Sammy Bennet Foundation has started providing free water to residents in some parts of the capital and so far residents in Budiriro, Glen View and Waterfalls have benefited.

The charity organisation is working with bulk water suppliers Enrisha and local councilors to deliver water for free every weekend to various residential areas. The move has proved critical in this lockdown period when water consumption is high in residential areas.

Because of the current Covid-19 pandemic, families have been spending more time together in their homes, which has increased demand for domestic water and worsened the dire water situation that residents have grappled with for many years.

Coordinator of the programme, Pastor Farai Marasha of Christ Connect Family Church, said the water deliveries have brought relief to residents.

