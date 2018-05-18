Gomwe acquitted of extortion charges

Gibson Nyikadzino- Online Correspondent

ZANU- Pf’s Harare provincial youth chairperson Godwin Gomwe and two other persons, Josephine Hadziindi and Norah Toranga, who were facing extortion charges involving US$46 000 in shady housing deals have been acquitted.

The trio was accused of extorting US$46 000 from housing cooperatives using the name of former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe.

Five accused persons they were jointly charged with were however found guilty of committing the offence.

In his ruling, Harare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe said there was no evidence linking Gomwe, Hadziindi and Toranga to the commission of the offence.