Golden Girls get heroes’ welcome

Blessing Malinganiza Sports Reporter

THE triumphant Lady Chevrons received a heroes’ welcome at the Robert Mugabe International Airport yesterday when they returned home with gold medals after winning the inaugural women’s T20 tournament at the African Games in Ghana.

The team was received by hundreds of enthusiastic fans and Zimbabwe Cricket management and staff.

Zimbabwe Cricket vice-chairman Sylvester Machaka congratulated the ladies and said the Chevrons should emulate what the ladies did while presenting them with a $80 000 cheque as bonus which will be shared among the players.

“I am truly excited; I can’t jump but I would’ve wanted to. Well done, you did well. On behalf of ZC and the whole team and the fans I say congratulations to the girls because you are the only team to have won a gold trophy.

“With what you’ve done you demonstrated just a little bit of what can be done to the gentlemen (the Chevrons).

They’ve not known yet that they can win trophies. Go and enjoy the money that ZC has given you and keep a little bit of it for your Christmas,” said Machaka.