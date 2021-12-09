Golden Eagles refreshed by Mwaruwari’s visit

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

GOLDEN Eagles director Barry Manandi said the visit by former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari to the ambitious ZIFA Northern Region Division One side’s training session yesterday was an eye-opener to upcoming players.

Mwaruwari, who is back in the country on vacation from his base in England spent the better part of the day sharing ideas with Golden Eagles players during their mid-morning workout at Ellis Robbins High School.

The side, which is currently on sixth position in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One race is under the guidance of Mwaruwaru’s former teammate and close friend, Joel “Dubai” Luphahla.

Manandi said it was encouraging to have someone of Benjani’s calibre to grace their training session as it motivates the players who emulate the former national team skipper.

“It was a fantastic learning experience for the lads. Benjani is a former national team captain and had a colourful career playing for some of the big teams in European football. So it made sense for us to bring him into work with our attackers as a model of what a successful career can be like.

“With hard work and application, I believe some of the players within our ranks will reach a great milestone.

“Mwaruwari brought in fresh ideas to the technical team and plenty of knowledge and tactical acumen accrued over a distinguished career,” said Manandi.