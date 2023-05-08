Golden Eagles part ways with Mushangazhike

Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League club Golden Eagles have parted ways with Head Coach Gilbert Mushangazhike, with just six games played in the new season.

The club announced the development after Saturday’s goalless home draw against Banket.

“Golden Eagles Football Club would like to officially announce the departure of Head Coach Gilbert Mushangazhike by mutual consent.

“The club expresses its gratitude to Coach Mushangazhike for his hard work, dedication and contribution to the team during his tenure in charge, and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” said Golden Eagles in a statement.

Mushangazhike was announced as the team’s head coach in March last year, replacing Joel Lupahla who was moving to the Premier Soccer League to join giants Highlanders.

Mushangazhike had previously coached Golden Eagles in 2019 when the team was in Division Two.