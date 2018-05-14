Gold panners murder rival

Lawrence Chitumba Mash Central Bureau

A GANG of 12 gold panners allegedly murdered a rival panner in cold blood at Bindura Railway Station with machetes, spears and logs following an altercation over the ownership of a gold claim.

One of the gang members, Nyasha Remembrance Chitsa (20) of House Number 117A, Kashangura Street in Chipadze, Bindura, was arrested in connection with the murder, while the rest of the gang members are still at large.

Chitsa appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate, Mrs Vongai Guwuriro last week and was not asked to plead. He was remanded in custody to May 22 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Brighton Korera told the court that Chitsa and the late Rufaro Magavhu (26) were gold panners in rival groups and had been fighting over the control of a panning pit at Bindura Railway Station when they clashed.

Magavhuâ€™s gang chased Chitsaâ€™s group from the gold claim.

Chitsaâ€™s group allegedly made a follow-up at Magavhu and his friend, Emmanuel Gwenaâ€™s residence, but did not find them before destroying Gwenaâ€™s property.

Mr Korera said on May 5, Magavhuâ€™s gang visited the panning site to seek recourse with the rival gang.

They were allegedly attacked with machetes, spears and logs.

Magavhu died on the spot, while his friend escaped and reported the matter to the police.

Police found Magavhuâ€™s body with deep cuts on the head and ribs.