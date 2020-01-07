Gold, oil soar

SYDNEY. — Tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States pushed an index of Asian shares off an 18-month high yesterday as investors pushed safe-haven gold near a seven-year high, and oil jumped to four-month peaks.

The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran’s missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the United States would strike back, “perhaps in a disproportionate manner”, if Iran attacked any American person or target.

Iraq’s parliament on Sunday recommended all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in a drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport.

Spot gold gained 1,6 percent to $1 579,55 per ounce in jittery trade to reach its highest since April 2013.

Oil prices extended gains on fears any Middle East conflict could disrupt global supplies.

Brent crude futures rose $1,9 to $70,50 a barrel, while US crude climbed $1,5 to $64,57. — Reuters.