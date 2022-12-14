Gold miner invests US$18m to up production

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando speaks to Hems Africa employees, a contracted company equipping the Southwell Rock hoisting shaft, during a tour of a new underground mine under development at Pickstone in Chegutu on Monday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

CHEGUTU-based gold mine Pickstone Peerless has invested US$18 million into new underground mining to push annual output from 535kg to more than 800kg from next year, creating 400 new jobs to add to the existing 500.

The rise in production will feed into the country’s 2023 target of transforming mining into a US$12 billion industry.

Pickstone general manager Engineer Alfred Madowe said: “We expect to start underground mining in April 2023 and our gold production output will be over 800kg per year.

“Through underground mining, we will be able to employ an extra 400 workers to add to the current 500 that we have.”

The coming of the new technique is also expected to create business opportunities downstream.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, toured the mine yesterday and was upbeat about the mine’s future. “I think the way you are doing things here is very professional and we commend you for that. The move also speaks to the Government’s US$12 billion mining industry that we are targeting by next year,” he said. Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka reaffirmed the Government’s commitment in supporting all economic sectors.

“Don’t hesitate to approach us as the Government whenever you have issues that need to be resolved by us.

“Work in liaison with us and the local Member of Parliament. As a province, we are happy about the development which seeks to contribute to our Gross Domestic Product as Mashonaland West,” she said.