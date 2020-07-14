Gold dealer loses US$80 000

Crime Reporter

Four armed robbers snatched US$80 000 last Friday afternoon in Bulawayo from a man believed to be a gold dealer, while he was in his car outside a city centre hotel.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the 29-year-old man was in his Toyota Allex at around 3pm near the intersection of Joshua Nkomo Street and 12 Avenue opposite a hotel when one of the robbers, armed with a pistol, jumped into his vehicle.

The robber was then joined by his three accomplices and the four manhandled the victim demanding the cash.

They later drove off in the Toyota with the victim, before dumping him in the city centre.

Asst Comm Nyathi said people should not keep large amounts of cash.

This is the second report of a major theft of US dollar banknotes in Bulawayo.

Recently, a worker from a Bulawayo-based hardware company allegedly lost US$30 000 to thieves while on the way to banking the cash after he stopped at a supermarket in the city centre to buy food.

The driver had been sent by one of the directors of the hardware firm in Belmont.

The cash was stolen, according to the report to the police, on June 30, 2020, at about 8am when thieves stole the khaki envelope on the dashboard of the parked Toyota IST during the 10 minutes the driver was in the supermarket.