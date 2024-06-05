Gokwe school dominates chess championships

The Gokwe-based school has been dominating local chess championships and last year represented the country at the World Youth Chess Championship in Montesilvano, Italy.

Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

CHEZIYA Gokwe High School are looking forward to successfully defending their Crystal Candy National Schools Team Championship when the tournament returns this weekend.

The Crystal Candy Nationals Schools tournament will be held at Northlea High School in Bulawayo from June 8 to 9.

Cheziya managed to win the ticket to represent Midlands as they were outstanding in the provincial finals held a fortnight ago.

Blessing Jenami, Cheziya Gokwe High School’s head coach, said they are looking forward to sucessfully defending their title and make it two wins in a row.

This event is being used as qualifiers for the World Youth Chess Championship scheduled for Frinapolis, Brazil, from October 20 to November 2.

“As Cheziya, we are preparing well as this year’s games will not easy.

“We lost three players who have joined Midlands State University and helped them win this year’s ZUSA games.

“We are pushing ourselves to retain the title,” said Jenami.

Each province had two teams qualify for the nationals after the provincial knock-outs that were held on May 17.

The tournament is for the Under 18 category at Secondary level and Under 12 at Primary school level.

All the ten provinces will be represented at the games.