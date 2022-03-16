Gokwe man loses kombi to armed robbers

Midlands Bureau

A 31-year-old man was robbed of his car, a Nissan Caravan after a gang of 10 men armed with machetes and spears blocked him and stopped the vehicle along the Gokwe-Empress highway last night.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the complainant, Believe Bhobho (31) of Gokwe was driving his Caravan registration number, AFH 9428 from the Kadoma side while on his way to his home.

“As he approached Empress turn off, 10 men armed with machetes, logs and spears emerged from the bush and blocked the road, one of them got on to the driver seat while pushing Bhobho in the back of the vehicle,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said they drove for some kilometres before they forced Bhobho to disembark and they drove away.

“The kombi is yet to be accounted for while investigations to account for the suspects are underway,” he said.