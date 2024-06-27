Gokwe man hit by car

Midlands Bureau

A 22-year-old Gokwe man sustained injuries on Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle as he tried to flee and avoid paying his taxi fare.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

He said Tynos Muditi of Mutero Village in Gokwe had boarded a lift on his way home.

Upon reaching his drop off point, he disembarked and attempted to flee.

“He was hit on the right leg by an oncoming vehicle and fractured his leg,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said Muditi was rushed to Gokwe South District Hospital where he is still admitted.