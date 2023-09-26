Gokomere High School pupils stage march

George Maponga in Masvingo

Scores of Gokomere High School pupils in Masvingo have today marched from their institution to Masvingo city, protesting against the expulsion of two learners at the school.The Form 4 pupils at the Roman Catholic-run school lined up the Harare-Masvingo highway as they walked from the mission school to the ancient city in a protest they dubbed an “anti-corruption march.”

They were stopped at a police checkpoint-about 10km out of the city-as they tried to head to town to present their grievances.

The restless pupils backed down and returned to their school after being addressed by police at the traffic checkpoint.

They say they intended to present a petition against school authorities at the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education regional offices in the city.

Top on the list of their complaints is alleged corruption and abuse of schools funds at the Roman Catholic-owned school.

School head, Mr Aquinos Mazhunga confirmed the protest but said calm has since returned to the school.

“The protesters are Form 4 students who were miffed after we expelled their two male colleagues for engaging in a fist-fight. We don’t take lightly to students who engage in public fighting. It’s against school rules, so we expelled the two and we will not reverse that. We are engaging the parents of the two culprits,” said Mr Mazhunga.

“I am happy that nomalcy has returned to the school and there is now sanity and order.”