Gokomere accident claims 1

Masvingo Bureau

One person died while three others were injured after a Toyota Hilux they were travelling in collided head-on with a haulage truck at the 281km peg near Gokomere Mission along the Harare-Masvingo highway yesterday.

McAuliffe Nhika (27) of Gondo Village in Marondera died on admission at Masvingo General Hospital.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said Nhika was injured on the leg and hand.

“The Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying the now deceased had four people including the driver and was coming from Harare when it encroached onto the lane of a haulage truck going the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision. No one in the haulage truck was injured,” said Inspector Dhewa.

There has been a surge in the number of road accidents this year, with nine people dying early Monday in Mazowe after another head-on collision involving two Honda Fit vehicles.