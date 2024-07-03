Goat breeders salute Maskiri

Arts Reporter

The Goat Breeders Association of Zimbabwe (GBAZ) has commended pioneer rapper Alishias ‘Maskiri’ Musimbe for drawing attention to goat farming.

Maskiri is the first local celebrity to go on record with his goat farming venture.

Speaking on the sidelines of a goat farming masterclass held in Harare recently, GBAZ chairperson Sifiso Agbeto Rwoka said Maskiri has been instrumental in popularising goat farming.

“Goat farming has been gaining momentum as people become more aware of the venture’s benefits,” said Rwoka.

“Maskiri’s involvement in the trade helped a lot as he influenced many of his followers to come on board. We appreciate his presence at this masterclass and his general involvement in goat farming.”

The ‘Madam Mombeshora’ hit maker said his goat farming venture changed his life.

“Tatenda Mashozhera introduced me to goat farming and we went on to partner in a venture to import breeding stock of good quality Boer Goats, Savannah and Kalahari Red from Namibia to sell locally,” said Maskiri.

He endorsed Mashozhera’s goat farming handbook and said it is a manual that every farmer should have.

Titled ‘Goat Farming In Africa’, the handbook provides well researched information on goat farming, including different breeds and their advantages, basics of setting up a goat farming project and breeding techniques.