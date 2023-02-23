Goalkeeper Rusawo joins Byo Chiefs

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

HIGHLY-RATED former Black Rhinos goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo has become the latest player to join Bulawayo Chiefs who are running around to rebuild their team.

Bulawayo Chiefs have endured a massive player exodus this transfer window and they are moving with speed to plug the gaps.

And Rusawo, a former Warriors shot-stopper has joined the bandwagon of those landing at the Bulawayo club.

Two of the goalkeepers who did duty for Bulawayo Chiefs MaTripples Muleya and David Bizabani have since moved to Triangle and newly-promoted Greenfuel respectively.

Rusawo is yet to be unveiled though as his clearance from previous club Cranborne Bullets is yet to be processed.