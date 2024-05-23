Go well Matongorere, a football teacher, a father

Langton Nyakwenda

THE late football guru and CAPS United assistant coach, Nelson Matongorere has been described as a father, a football teacher and a humble being.

Matongorere, who was also a former ZIFA Technical Director, passed away at a Harare clinic on Wednesday evening.

He was 68.

Details on the cause of his death are still sketchy but close family members hinted that Matongorere suffered a stroke.

Dynamos assistant coach, Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe said Matongorere’s death was a big loss to the football fraternity.

“Irreplaceable grandmaster of coach education and a father figure. This is a big loss,” Chigowe said.

Former CAPS United owner, Twine Phiri says he knew Matongorere from way back.

“Growing up I was very close to the late former CAPS United striker, Shacky Tauro, so when he married his wife, Mudhara Matongorere was the go-between, that’s how I also became close to him.

“We became very close and we were family,” said Phiri, a former Premier Soccer League chairman.

Matongorere was a renowned coaching instructor who mentored hundreds of gaffers, some of whom are now coaching in the Premier Soccer League.

He groomed the likes of Lloyd Chitembwe and the record-breaking Kalisto Pasuwa.

As ZIFA Technical Director, he implemented CAF’s coaching programmes in the country.

He is also credited for the growth of local women’s football.

“When I say every coach in this country passed through him (Matongorere), I mean it,” said Black Rhinos coach, Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera.

“He is actually a national hero,” FC Platinum assistant coach commented.

Jonathan Mashingaidze, a former ZIFA chief executive officer who worked with Matongorere at the football association described the late football mentor as a teacher.

“A football teacher gone too soon. Football is left poorer,” he said.