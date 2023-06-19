Go and transform communities, 47 graduating pastors told

Rutendo Gomwe Herald Correspondent

The Salvation Army Church held their combined fifth and sixth sessions’ graduation ceremony in Harare last Friday.

The graduation was a celebration of 47 lieutenants who had completed diplomas in various religious topics such as biblical studies at the church’s Officer Training College (OTC), an associate of University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Speaking during the graduation held in Harare Braeside, Lieutenant Colonel Dr Kazimpingani who stood in for the chairperson of the board of governors of OTC said The Salvation Army has extensive training with a component that compliments Government’s Education 5.0.

“We are adding to Government’s efforts by implementing Education 5.0 that embraces innovation and industrialisation.

“It is a trajectory of relevance, vibrancy and sustainability. The minister of religion is not only empowered intellectually, but becomes a practical leader and subordinate.

“This is what the world is looking forward today from the intellectuals instead of just parading achievements and titles,” said Col Kazimpingani.

Professor Fainos Mangena, who is the UZ’s Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities said the university is proud to produce community leaders who will bring transformation and influence people through social engagement.

“The university is on a drive to transform societies. We have embraced what we call Education 5.0 whose mission is to ensure that the university speaks to the people, interact with communities and identify problems that people are facing. We are not just interested in identifying problems, we also want to proffer solutions.

“Education 5.0 is about identifying and proffering solutions to the challenges that beset society. Education 5.0 embraces teaching, research, innovation and industrialisation as pillars of relevance, vibrance and sustainability,” said Prof Mangena.

Lt Tafadzwa Ink was on cloud nine after having successfully done with his studies

“I am over the moon right now. I am graduating with a Diploma in Religious Studies. I am excited as a minister of religion that I will be interacting with many people from different religions, speaking and preaching to them from their own point of view. I thank God for that opportunity,” said Lt Ink.

“I am feeling proud and I waited for so long for this day to come. This diploma is going to help us to preach from this point of view, addressing and ministering to different religions,” said Lt Faith Mwadekurozva.