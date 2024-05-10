GMB starts receiving grain

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Farmers have started delivering this year’s summer harvest to the Grain Marketing Board.

Since last month, deliveries are now at 2 677 tonnes and more is still expected from commercial farmers.

In previous seasons, farmers delayed delivering the crop to GMB citing problems of high moisture content. Grain can rot if the grain is too moist.

Some leave their maize in the fields for longer to reduce the moisture content. However, this leaves the harvest prone to theft and damage by both wild and domestic animals. Veld fires can also pose a threat to the crops.

In an interview, GMB chief executive, Dr Edson Badarai said deliveries are progressing well. He highlighted that the bulk of the crop is coming from commercial farmers.

“We have not received much from communal farmers. Under normal circumstances, accepted moisture content at GMB is from 12,5 percent to 13,5 percent. However, for this season our maximum moisture content is 13,5 but we can go to 15 percent, depending on the situation. We are being this flexible to allow farmers to prepare for the wheat winter season. We recommend early harvesting of maize to pave the way for planting of wheat on time,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri said the ministry will ensure that dryers are installed at all GMB silo depots.

“We want a quick transition to winter wheat production. To ensure that, we need dryers,” said Prof Jiri.