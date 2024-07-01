GMB receives 10 000 tonnes of maize

Precious Manomano

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has so far received 9 739 tonnes of maize from farmers as the marketing season progresses.

GMB chief executive officer Dr Edson Badarai said they are expecting more deliveries from commercial farmers, the Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) and farmers contracted by the AFC bank.

He said ARDA is expected to deliver 150 000 tonnes while AFC will bring in around 60 000 tonnes.

“The small-holder farmers were affected by the dry spell so we are relying more on commercial farmers who irrigated their crops. A total of 210 000 tonnes is expected to be delivered by ARDA and AFC,” he said.