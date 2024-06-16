GMB pays US$3, 29 million for grain deliveries

Agriculture Reporter

IN a positive development for farmers, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has made a payment of US$3, 29 million for maize and other grains delivered to its depots from the beginning of April this year.

In a press statement released yesterday and dated June 13, 2024, GMB chief executive officer Dr Edison Badarai said Treasury had committed to consistently release funds for farmer payments.

“GMB advises all its valued farmers and stakeholders that this week, a payment of US$3, 29 million was made to farmers who delivered maize and other grains from April 1, 2024,” said Dr Badarai.

Furthermore, he urged farmers to deliver their maize and other grains and assured them that payments would be made within 21 days.

The current market prices per tonne are US$390 for maize, US$390 for traditional grains, US$696 for sunflower with a splitting ratio of US$418 and ZiG equivalent to US$218.

In addition, soyabeans are sold at US$580 per tonne, paid as US$348 and ZiG equivalent to US$232.

Maize and traditional grain producer prices were also set at US$335 per tonne, with a split payment of US$200 in foreign currency plus US$135 in local currency at the ruling interbank rate. For soya bean, the floor producer price was pegged at US$580 per tonne with farmers getting US$348 in foreign currency plus US$232 in local currency at the ruling interbank rate. For sunflower, the set floor producer price was US$696 per tonne and farmers received US$418 in foreign currency plus US$278 in local currency at the interbank rate.

GMB corporate communications manager Mr Nixon Kanyemba said maize and traditional grains were only paid for in United States dollars.

The Government is committed to ensuring that the nation sustains the national food security status because of its progressive and practical interventions.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya urged GMB to be adequately prepared for all marketing seasons and ensure that farmers are paid upon delivery of produce.

“It is important for GMB to ensure they are ready for each and every marketing season so that they pay farmers timeously to enable them to prepare for fresh seasons,” commented Mr Zakariya.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said timely payments were crucial for the farmers who had delivered their produce to GMB.

Dr Makombe added that if the country wanted to achieve food security and bumper harvests to fill the strategic grain reserves (SGRs), then farmers must be paid immediately after delivering produce to empower them to fund their operations effectively.