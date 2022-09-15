GMB pays $6bn, US$11m to farmers

GMB said nearly 128 000 tonnes of maize have been delivered, but more farmers were still delivering.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Herald Correspondent

FARMERS have so far been paid $6,56 billion and US$10,5 million for grain deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board, GMB chief executive Mr Rockie Mutenha, has said.

He said nearly 128 000 tonnes of maize have been delivered, but more farmers were still delivering.

“More farmers are coming to deliver their maize at our depots and we have also been making timeous payments to them. As at September 6, we had received 127 835 tonnes of maize from farmers.

“In terms of payments so far we have paid farmers an amount of $6,56 billion and US$10,5 million,” Mr Mutenha said.

In terms of traditional grains, he said, 24 026 tonnes had been delivered to GMB.

However, the GMB is worried about some maize being delivered with a lot of moisture and extraneous matter.

Mr Mutenha said to improve moisture content, farmers should work together with GMB officers stationed at each depot.

GMB is paying $100 000 plus US$90 for a tonne of maize.