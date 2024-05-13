GMB mourns board member Swanepoel

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) management and staff are mourning a dedicated board member and a legendary farmer, Mr Nicholaas Johannes Swanepoel, who passed away on 8 May.

Mr Swanepoel died after a long illness at the age of 76.

In a statement, GMB chairman, Ms Joylyn Ndoro said Mr Swanepoel was a successful and renowned commercial farmer specialising in livestock, tobacco and cereal production.

“His contribution to the Zimbabwean agricultural sector and his role in ensuring food security cannot be understated,” she said.

Mr Swanepoel was born in Lusaka, Zambia, on 19 June 1948 and moved to Zimbabwe with his family in 1963.

He served as GMB board member from 1 May 2019 until his untimely death.

The late farmer sat on various boards, including that of the Commercial Farmers Union, Burley Marketing Zimbabwe and Barclays Bank Agricultural Finance Corporation, amongst others.